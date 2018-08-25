First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in International Paper Co (IP)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,680 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 227.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 375.1% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IP. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine lowered International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MED cut their price objective on International Paper from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.38.

In other news, insider Carleton C. Ealy sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $1,249,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $610,549.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,085.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,930 shares of company stock worth $2,652,980. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $51.83 on Friday. International Paper Co has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $66.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. International Paper had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.44%.

International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

