First Data Corp (FDC) President Sells $3,759,000.00 in Stock

First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) President Guy Chiarello sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $3,759,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,408,272 shares in the company, valued at $35,291,296.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

First Data stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.48. First Data Corp has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. research analysts predict that First Data Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDC. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Data in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Data in the first quarter valued at $122,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in First Data in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Data in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Data in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in First Data in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

First Data Company Profile

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

