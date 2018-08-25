First Data Corp (FDC) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,095 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.05% of First Data worth $10,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Data by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,998,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,973,000 after buying an additional 5,380,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Data by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,999,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773,138 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Data in the 1st quarter worth $56,338,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Data by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,018,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of First Data in the 2nd quarter worth $27,820,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Data from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “$22.60” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on First Data to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on First Data to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on First Data from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.12.

Shares of FDC stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. First Data Corp has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.48.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. First Data had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. First Data’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that First Data Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other First Data news, insider Christopher M. Foskett sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $380,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Guy Chiarello sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $3,759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,408,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,291,296.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 300 shares of company stock valued at $6,780 and sold 303,514 shares valued at $7,307,190. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

