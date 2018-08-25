First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 986 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several analysts have commented on VZ shares. Scotiabank set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $54.78 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21. The company has a market cap of $226.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $32.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 63.10%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.