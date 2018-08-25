First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 531 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $385,000. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 531.4% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 90,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after buying an additional 76,004 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 69.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,648,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 47,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $171.15 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $143.55 and a twelve month high of $171.22.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.