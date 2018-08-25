First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 735 Shares of McKesson Co. (MCK)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. James Hambro & Partners raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 141.6% in the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in McKesson by 86.8% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 61.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $129.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $122.63 and a 52 week high of $178.86.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.91 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 25.19% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. ValuEngine cut McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Leerink Swann set a $160.00 price target on McKesson and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on McKesson to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on McKesson from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.30.

In other news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $123,256.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64 shares in the company, valued at $9,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

