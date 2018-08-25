First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.50

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.50 and last traded at $46.30, with a volume of 1798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.05.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIBK. ValuEngine lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Interstate Bancsystem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.12 million. equities analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is 55.72%.

In related news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,244.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total value of $41,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,611.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $651,450. 40.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 9.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,740,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,634,000 after acquiring an additional 241,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,525,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,597,000 after acquiring an additional 87,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 22.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,756,000 after acquiring an additional 377,376 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 17.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,087,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,893,000 after acquiring an additional 161,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 0.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 680,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

