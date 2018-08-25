First Merchants Co. (FRME) Director Michael C. Marhenke Sells 26,000 Shares

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $1,277,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,647.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FRME opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. First Merchants had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.57 million. research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 14.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,310,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,587,000 after purchasing an additional 425,522 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,894,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,700,000 after purchasing an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,828,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,275 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,273,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,113,000 after purchasing an additional 183,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 1.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,023,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

