First Trust Advisors LP Has $7.83 Million Stake in Primoris Services Corp (PRIM)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Primoris Services by 5.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 24.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 47,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $25.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. Primoris Services Corp has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $648.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.65 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 2.37%. analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Brian Pratt sold 73,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $2,073,912.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,527,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,267,519.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,134 shares of company stock worth $7,403,612 in the last ninety days. 19.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Primoris Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Primoris Services to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.