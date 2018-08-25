First Trust Advisors LP Has $8.01 Million Stake in Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,344 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Atkore International Group were worth $8,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATKR. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 14,400.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Atkore International Group in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 328.3% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 3,254.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 15,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atkore International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $339,000.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Atkore International Group to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Atkore International Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other Atkore International Group news, VP Michael J. Schulte sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $326,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,330.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Mallak sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 749,360 shares of company stock worth $17,869,768 in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Atkore International Group stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. Atkore International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.29. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 56.38% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $498.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.77 million. equities research analysts predict that Atkore International Group Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The company's electrical raceway products include electrical conduits and fittings, armored cable and fittings, cable trays and mounting systems, and fittings for the non-residential construction, renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction, and industrial markets.

