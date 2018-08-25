First Trust Advisors LP Has $8.36 Million Stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 198,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,938 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $8,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.6% in the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 4,467,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,652,000 after acquiring an additional 352,400 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 20.6% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,560,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,995,000 after acquiring an additional 608,108 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,832,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,385,000 after acquiring an additional 177,319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,404,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,227,000 after acquiring an additional 157,866 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 16.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,375,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,990,000 after acquiring an additional 197,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

In other Harley-Davidson news, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 37,040 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,604,943.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,550.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jochen Zeitz sold 1,598 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $69,513.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

