First Trust Advisors LP Has $8.46 Million Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,653 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $8,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,920,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,927,000 after acquiring an additional 651,461 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,273,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,281,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,692,000 after acquiring an additional 218,949 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,024,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,958,000 after acquiring an additional 36,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,184,000 after acquiring an additional 46,410 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In related news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $141,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,530.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pascal Convers sold 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $839,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,215,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,175 shares of company stock valued at $17,130,236. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $89.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 74.33 and a beta of 1.40. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $95.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $687.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.