Five Below (FIVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $124.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Five Below has outpaced the industry in the past six months, backed by robust strategies that have been driving the spectacular past record. The company’s impressive merchandise assortment, focus on pre-teen customers and pricing strategy help it stand tall amid a tough retail landscape. Also, it remains focused on expanding store base and targets a network of more than 2,500 stores by 2020. Notably, healthy performance of new outlets, sturdy comps, margin expansion and favorable tax rate fueled Five Below’s first-quarter fiscal 2018 results, prompting management to lift fiscal 2018 view. While the top and bottom lines marked sixth straight quarter of positive surprise, comps also rose for the sixth quarter in row. However, stiff competition from both brick-&-mortar and e-retailers and deleverage in operating margin in the coming quarters raises concern. Five Below’s seasonal nature of business also seems to be a hurdle.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Five Below from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Five Below to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five Below from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $114.79 on Tuesday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $115.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 19,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $1,901,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,226,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Romanko sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $659,158.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,363.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,806 shares of company stock worth $14,531,056 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $1,025,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Five Below by 618.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 53,832 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth about $12,727,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Five Below by 143.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 34,956 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Five Below by 96.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 32,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the period.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

