Five Star Senior Living (FVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Five Star Quality Care, Inc. is in the business of leasing and operating senior living facilities, including senior apartments, assisted living facilities, congregate communities and nursing homes. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Five Star Senior Living in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Five Star Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

Shares of FVE stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Five Star Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $53.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). Five Star Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter. equities analysts predict that Five Star Senior Living will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Five Star Senior Living stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,028,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,277 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.04% of Five Star Senior Living worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

