FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the first quarter worth about $5,564,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 12.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,721,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,459,000 after purchasing an additional 293,285 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the first quarter worth about $85,388,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLIR shares. William Blair upgraded FLIR Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on FLIR Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

In other news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,502,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 538,387 shares in the company, valued at $32,351,674.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 39,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $2,332,947.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,592,001 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIR stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.67. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $61.76.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.12 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

