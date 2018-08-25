Floor & Decor (FND) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

FND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.44.

NYSE FND opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of -1.21.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $434.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director George Vincent West sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $13,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,139,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 6,734,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $301,481,493.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,087,576 shares of company stock worth $320,676,864 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,867,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,123,000 after acquiring an additional 394,326 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,773,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,467,000 after acquiring an additional 48,667 shares during the period. Joho Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 1,497,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,881,000 after acquiring an additional 574,403 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,069,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,775,000 after acquiring an additional 541,014 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,020,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,210,000 after acquiring an additional 216,900 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

