Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Flowers Foods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Flowers Foods has a payout ratio of 71.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Flowers Foods to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.47. 579,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,318. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $941.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, August 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Consumer Edge cut Flowers Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Vertical Group cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Wonder, Cobblestone Bread Company, Tastykake, and Dave's Killer Bread brand names.

