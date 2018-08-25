Fly Leasing (FLY) Issues Earnings Results

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $99.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FLY opened at $14.99 on Friday. Fly Leasing has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.33 million, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

FLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fly Leasing to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Fly Leasing from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircrafts under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 85 aircrafts, including 73 narrow-body passenger aircrafts and 12 wide-body passenger aircrafts. Fly Leasing Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dún Laoghaire, Ireland.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.