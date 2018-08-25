Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) Position Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 304,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,268 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $26,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 742.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 356,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,334,000 after purchasing an additional 314,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 28,713 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 106,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 51,058 shares during the period. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMX opened at $97.07 on Friday. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 52-week low of $80.86 and a 52-week high of $101.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. research analysts forecast that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a report on Monday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages, such as colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages comprising juice, coffee, tea, milk, value-added dairy, sports, energy, and plant-based drinks.

