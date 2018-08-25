Foresight Energy (FELP) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.01

Media coverage about Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Foresight Energy earned a news sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the energy company an impact score of 49.3089013100424 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FELP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foresight Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foresight Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of Foresight Energy stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.85. 6,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. Foresight Energy has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $4.72.

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Foresight Energy had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $271.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.80 million. analysts forecast that Foresight Energy will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0565 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th.

About Foresight Energy

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of March 7, 2018, the company operated two longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems in Williamson and Sugar Camp; one continuous mining operation in Macoupin; and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River.

