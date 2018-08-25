Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

Shares of FET stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Forum Energy Technologies has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 2.07.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Forum Energy Technologies had a net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,607,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,393,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,333,000 after acquiring an additional 59,554 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 10.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

