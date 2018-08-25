Francis J. Pelzer Sells 750 Shares of Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) Stock

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BNFT traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.45. 318,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,644. Benefitfocus Inc has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNFT. ValuEngine raised Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Benefitfocus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Benefitfocus in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

