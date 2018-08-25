Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.90.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $675,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,827,358 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $861,012,000 after buying an additional 2,615,864 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $6,783,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,018 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

BEN traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $45.96.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

