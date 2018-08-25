Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Stake Boosted by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 21.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,183 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 14,862 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,267,197 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $470,631,000 after buying an additional 6,041,164 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 33,318.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,476,496 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $249,864,000 after buying an additional 14,433,177 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,933,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 8,504,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $146,787,000 after buying an additional 978,232 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,938,964 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $119,767,000 after buying an additional 595,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on FCX shares. Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. CIBC raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

