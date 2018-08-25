Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €94.41 ($107.29).

A number of research firms have commented on FME. Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($111.36) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €86.00 ($97.73) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €107.00 ($121.59) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Nord/LB set a €102.00 ($115.91) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.10 ($109.20) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th.

ETR FME traded down €0.26 ($0.30) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €86.84 ($98.68). 370,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,197. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €75.53 ($85.83) and a 12 month high of €93.82 ($106.61).

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

