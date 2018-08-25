Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) PT Set at €80.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €79.00 ($89.77) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Cfra set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($88.64) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.85 ($93.01) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($87.50) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €78.47 ($89.17).

Shares of FRE opened at €66.54 ($75.61) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($90.91).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

