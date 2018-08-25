Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Has $1.59 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,799.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 129,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 126,838 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 297.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $52.56 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60.

