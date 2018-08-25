Frontline (FRO) Given News Impact Rating of 0.10

Headlines about Frontline (NYSE:FRO) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Frontline earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 47.2413643709237 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Frontline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NYSE FRO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.29. 315,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,474. Frontline has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $918.63 million, a P/E ratio of -176.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. Frontline had a negative net margin of 47.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $166.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Frontline will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

