Fusion Price Up 18.4% Over Last Week (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion token can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00017359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Qryptos and Cobinhood. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $34.61 million and $6.71 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,684,331 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol.

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, Cobinhood, Bibox, Hotbit, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

