FY2020 EPS Estimates for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Reduced by Piper Jaffray Companies

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report released on Monday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will earn $5.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.72. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $153.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.06.

Shares of EL opened at $135.59 on Thursday. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $104.30 and a 1 year high of $158.80. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

In related news, Director Jane Lauder sold 36,334 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $4,840,778.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,279.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 15,320.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 14.1% in the second quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,916,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,543,000 after acquiring an additional 607,099 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 101.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 528,060 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

