G Leonard Baker, Jr. Acquires 35,681 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 35,681 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $460,998.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 876,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,328,746.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $13.58 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.70.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 38.53% and a net margin of 68.32%. The company had revenue of $62.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $136,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $150,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $155,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $182,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CORT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery, as well as develops CLIA-validated assay to measure FKBP5 gene expression.

