Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (GLU)

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN GLU traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $18.89. 9,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,071. Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

