Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (GRX) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.37

Press coverage about Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSE:GRX) has been trending positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund earned a coverage optimism score of 0.37 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 45.7054292234428 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE GRX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.74. 32,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,457. Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust.

