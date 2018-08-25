Gagnon Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in II-VI, Inc. (IIVI)

Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IIVI. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price target on II-VI from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on II-VI from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on II-VI from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on II-VI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. II-VI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.54.

IIVI opened at $47.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.02. II-VI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $53.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.45 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. research analysts expect that II-VI, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 40,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Y. E. Pelaez sold 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $203,619.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,849,808. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated provides engineered materials and optoelectronic components worldwide. The company is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for various applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets.

