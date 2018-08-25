GAM Holding AG Buys 5,984 Shares of Nike Inc (NKE)

GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Nike were worth $9,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,870,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,439,495,000 after buying an additional 2,649,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nike by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,940,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,226,327,000 after buying an additional 1,273,548 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Nike by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,523,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,164,228,000 after buying an additional 248,381 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,111,596 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,004,014,000 after buying an additional 546,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,740,623 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,174,533,000 after buying an additional 3,087,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $82.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $83.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Nike’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

Nike announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Nomura upped their price objective on Nike from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Nike to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Nike from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Nike from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.19.

In other news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $223,402.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $760,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,898.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,778 shares of company stock worth $39,376,326 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

