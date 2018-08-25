GAM Holding AG Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 13.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 291,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,500 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,453,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,088,000 after purchasing an additional 112,525 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,620,000 after purchasing an additional 172,627 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,751,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,590,000 after purchasing an additional 350,634 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,587,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,956,000 after purchasing an additional 228,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,416,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,037,000 after purchasing an additional 400,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

EWA opened at $22.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $24.18.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.