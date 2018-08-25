Gartner (IT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Gartner (NYSE:IT) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gartner earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the information technology services provider an impact score of 47.062975148861 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of IT opened at $145.37 on Friday. Gartner has a 1-year low of $111.57 and a 1-year high of $145.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. Gartner had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Gartner to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “$140.13” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.64.

In other news, EVP Mr Thomas Christopher sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $250,915.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,190.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.69, for a total transaction of $79,064.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,181.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,011 shares of company stock valued at $6,678,216 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

