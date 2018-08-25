GasLog (GLOG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) from an equal weight rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GLOG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of GasLog in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.97.

GLOG stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. GasLog has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). GasLog had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $126.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. GasLog’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that GasLog will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GasLog by 5.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of GasLog by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 420,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GasLog by 147.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of GasLog by 93.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 20,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares in the last quarter. 49.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of February 28, 2018, its owned fleet consisted of 28 LNG carriers, including 23 ships on the water and 5 on order.

