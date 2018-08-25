General Mills (GIS) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.16

Media coverage about General Mills (NYSE:GIS) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. General Mills earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 43.4346711985199 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE:GIS opened at $45.98 on Friday. General Mills has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 63.02%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $50.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

In other news, Director Maria Sastre bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.37 per share, for a total transaction of $47,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $104,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $929,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,018 shares of company stock worth $7,114,487 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.