GeoPark (GPRK) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. GeoPark earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.4616501070337 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get GeoPark alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPRK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. GeoPark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE:GPRK traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.05. 189,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,747. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -58.23 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. GeoPark has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $21.88.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.