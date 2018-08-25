Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Has $564,000 Stake in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $113,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 76.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $181,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cann restated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Morningstar set a $198.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.76.

AMGN opened at $196.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.31 and a twelve month high of $201.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.71, for a total transaction of $298,457.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

