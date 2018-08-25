GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Holdings Trimmed by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,941 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 20.1% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 7,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.1% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 130,520 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 38.6% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.8% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 82,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13. The company has a market cap of $103.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $42.36.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 159.74%. equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.496 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America set a $40.00 price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

In other news, insider Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 148,818 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $1,636,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 498,048 shares of company stock worth $6,136,988 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

