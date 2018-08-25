Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $96.00 price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $73.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th.

In related news, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 3,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $145,606.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 42,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $1,839,248.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,128,844 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBT traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 4.21. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $68.05.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

