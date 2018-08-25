Global Brass and Copper (BRSS) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Global Brass and Copper (NYSE:BRSS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Global Brass and Copper earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 48.2190611480655 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRSS. ValuEngine lowered Global Brass and Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Brass and Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE BRSS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.35. The company had a trading volume of 128,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,313. Global Brass and Copper has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.09.

Global Brass and Copper (NYSE:BRSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Global Brass and Copper had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Global Brass and Copper will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Global Brass and Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Global Brass and Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.95%.

In other Global Brass and Copper news, Director Martin E. Welch sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $111,984.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,982.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Global Brass and Copper

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc converts, fabricates, processes, and distributes specialized non-ferrous products in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Mexico. The company operates in three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass, and A.J. Oster. The Olin Brass segment manufactures, fabricates, and converts specialized copper and brass sheets, strips, foils, tubes, and fabricated products; and rerolls and forms other alloys, such as stainless steel, carbon steel, and aluminum.

