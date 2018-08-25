Global Partners (GLP) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Global Partners earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the energy company an impact score of 47.9480187854866 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of GLP stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 41,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $705.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.11. Global Partners has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $21.05.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 8.83%. sell-side analysts predict that Global Partners will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Global Partners and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Global Partners in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP, a midstream logistics and marketing company, distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil, and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

