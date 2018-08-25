Global Water Resources (GWRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Global Water Resources from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

NASDAQ GWRS opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The firm has a market cap of $218.63 million, a P/E ratio of 82.83, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -0.07. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $10.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. equities research analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0236 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.33%.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Trevor T. Hill sold 3,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $29,956.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trevor T. Hill sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $77,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,474 shares of company stock valued at $113,985. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 2,704.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 257,251 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Global Water Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,149,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 355,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 80,234 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 30,230 shares during the period. 21.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 51,000 people in approximately 20,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

