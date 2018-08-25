Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 1,128 Shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc Class C accounts for 1.9% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $50,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the first quarter worth about $113,000. WealthShield LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the first quarter worth about $145,000. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet Inc Class C news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 72 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.33, for a total transaction of $80,807.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $435,464.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director L John Doerr sold 10,262 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.20, for a total transaction of $12,501,168.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,427. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,369 shares of company stock valued at $104,846,172. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,245.96.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,220.65 on Friday. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 1-year low of $905.00 and a 1-year high of $1,273.89. The stock has a market cap of $836.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by $2.09. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $32.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

