Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) Announces Earnings Results

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.17 million.

NASDAQ GMLP opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Golar LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $23.46.

Get Golar LNG Partners alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a $0.577 dividend. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. Golar LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 122.87%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMLP. BidaskClub raised Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Golar LNG Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Golar LNG Partners from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 6, 2018, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.