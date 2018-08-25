GP Strategies (GPX) vs. OneSmart International Edun Gr (ONE) Financial Survey

GP Strategies (NYSE: ONE) and OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GP Strategies and OneSmart International Edun Gr, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GP Strategies 0 0 2 0 3.00 OneSmart International Edun Gr 0 2 0 0 2.00

GP Strategies presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.48%. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a consensus price target of $14.80, indicating a potential upside of 69.14%. Given OneSmart International Edun Gr’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OneSmart International Edun Gr is more favorable than GP Strategies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of GP Strategies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of OneSmart International Edun Gr shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of GP Strategies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of OneSmart International Edun Gr shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GP Strategies and OneSmart International Edun Gr’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GP Strategies $509.21 million 0.62 $12.89 million $1.35 14.04 OneSmart International Edun Gr $311.32 million 4.58 $39.16 million N/A N/A

OneSmart International Edun Gr has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GP Strategies.

Profitability

This table compares GP Strategies and OneSmart International Edun Gr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GP Strategies 1.78% 11.06% 5.65% OneSmart International Edun Gr N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GP Strategies beats OneSmart International Edun Gr on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services. The Professional & Technical Services segment offers training, consulting, engineering, and technical services, including lean consulting, emergency preparedness, safety and regulatory compliance, chemical demilitarization, and environmental services to the manufacturing, steel, pharmaceutical, energy, and petrochemical industries, as well as federal and state government agencies, and government contractors. The Sandy Training & Marketing segment provides custom product sales training to customer sales forces; and technical training services to automotive manufacturers and customers in other industries. The Performance Readiness Solutions segment offers performance and technology consulting services, such as platform adoption, end-user training, change and knowledge management, customer product training outsourcing, training content development, and sales enablement solutions; and organization performance solutions comprising leadership development training, strategy-through-implementation consulting services, and employee engagement tools and services to manufacturing, aerospace, healthcare, life sciences, consumer products, financial, telecommunications, and higher education industries, as well as government agencies. GP Strategies Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About OneSmart International Edun Gr

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. The company also provides language and culture programs, such as English language study under the OneSmart Elite English brand; overseas study test preparation services under the OneSmart overseas Language Training brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. As of November 30, 2017, it operated a network of 225 study centers across 42 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

