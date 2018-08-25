Gradient Investments LLC Has $9.11 Million Stake in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,139 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Altria Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Altria Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Altria Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.01.

MO stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 42.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.